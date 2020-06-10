BBC silently removes clips from comedian Chris Lilley on Blackface – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC made a U-turn of the clips of Australian comedian Chris Lilley in blackface, quietly removing them from their website on Wednesday.

Up News Info asked the BBC twice earlier today if 10 clips of Lilley playing the S.mouse character in Angry boys it would remain on its website, and twice the BBC defended the content.

"The change only affects Little Britain"He said, referring to a decision on Tuesday to bring down Little Britain from iPlayer after comedy by David Walliams and Matt Lucas with black face sketches.

But now, Chris Lilley's clips have disappeared. A version of the website archived by Up News Info earlier today shows the selection of Angry boys clips. This has now been replaced by a page that says, "There are currently no clips available."

The excerpts included a music video in which Lilley, who played S.mouse, repeatedly used the word n. In another sketch, the character rapped on his "big black balls."

Despite removing the Angry boys clips, other Lilley comedies, High summer heights and We can be heroes, stay on the iPlayer of the BBC streaming service.

In contrast, Up News Info revealed today that Netflix has removed Princess Pictures' shows from its services in Australia and New Zealand. Angry boys and Jonah of Tonga They were also shot down.

High summer heights and Jonah of Tonga They include Jonah Takalua, for whom Lilley wore brown makeup. In We can be heroesLilley plays Chinese physics student Ricky Wong.