Batwoman will avoid burying your gay troop with Kate Kane

Despite the rumors, Kate Kane, the character under the Batwoman mask played by Ruby pink, he will not be killed when Batwoman come back for a new season with a new edge.

Caroline Dries, the showrunner in Batwoman, released a statement on Twitter to quell the rumors, noting that the show would not be part of the "bury your gays,quot; trope of killing television characters for surprising value.

"As a lesbian who has been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I am very aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and have no interest in participating in it. So it is important to me as a showrunner to clarify any misinformation about Kate Kane and the recast of Batwoman " Dries said in a statement.