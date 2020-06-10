Batwoman will avoid burying your gay troop with Kate Kane

Despite the rumors, Kate Kane, the character under the Batwoman mask played by Ruby pink, he will not be killed when Batwoman come back for a new season with a new edge.
Caroline Dries, the showrunner in Batwoman, released a statement on Twitter to quell the rumors, noting that the show would not be part of the "bury your gays,quot; trope of killing television characters for surprising value.
"As a lesbian who has been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I am very aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and have no interest in participating in it. So it is important to me as a showrunner to clarify any misinformation about Kate Kane and the recast of Batwoman " Dries said in a statement.
"Like you, I love Kate Kane, she is the reason I wanted to do the show. We will never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of the second season. I do not want to give away any of our surprises, but for All of our devoted fans, know that LGBTQ + justice is at the core of what Batwoman It is and we have no intention of abandoning that, "Dries continued.
Batwoman it was renewed for a second season and soon afterwards Warner Bros. and The CW announced that Rose would be leaving the series and plans were to recast the character with an actor from the LGBTQ community.
"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the official statement read. "The studio and the network are firmly committed to BatwomanSeason two and the long-term future, and we, along with the show's talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months. "
Rose has been quiet about the reasoning behind her departure, but hinted in an Instagram post that those who know, know.
"I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season, "Rose said in a statement when the departure was announced." This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the highest respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles. I am more than grateful for Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. and The CW teams who put so much on the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I'm really thankful ".
While the plans initially required a recast, it has since been confirmed that the show will feature a new character to pick up Batwoman's hood.
Dries addressed the change of course during the virtual ATX television festival.
"So, to be honest, I considered the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly, because we already had a couple of episodes written, and as for the transition, it would be perfect (since) we already started breaking season 2,quot; Dries said, according to Give Me My Remote. "But after a deeper thought, and (executive producer) Greg (Berlanti) helped me make this call, and he's so much smarter than me about this kind of thing, he said, 'You know, I think I we should reboot the character in terms of rebooting Batwoman as a different character & # 39; just to respect also everything Ruby put in the Kate Kane character. "
Batwoman He is slated to return to The CW in January 2021.