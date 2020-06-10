‘Batwoman’ showrunner on Kate Kane's fate after recast: – Up News Info

The CW Batwoman It will feature a new main character, currently known as Ryan Wilder, who will succeed Kate Kane after the recent departure of star Ruby Rose.

The news has sparked speculation about how Kate Kane will be canceled, including a rumor that she is being killed, which has been gaining ground online.

Batwoman Creator / executive producer / showrunner Caroline Dries took to Twitter today to dispel the rumor, affirm the show's commitment to honor Kate Keen, and unravel a season 3 mystery involving her fate.

"As a lesbian who has been working as a writer for the past fifteen years, I am well aware of the 'Bury Your Gays' trope and have no interest in participating in it," Dries wrote. “My comments on the Batwoman recast have launched a storm of rumors and disinformation and I wanted to clarify something. Like you, I love Kate Kane, she is the reason I wanted to do the show. We will never delete it. In fact, his disappearance will be one of the mysteries of the second season. I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all of our devoted fans, know that LGBTQ + justice is at the core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that. "

It is unclear if Ryan is a newly created character or a code name for an existing DC character. In a conversation with Julie Plec broadcast on the ATX TV Festival over the weekend, Dries indicated that it could be a new creation.

"I'm making up a whole new character who was inspired by Batwoman in her past, so she's going to take on the mantle and may not be the right person at the time to do it, so that's what makes it fun."

Dries also discussed why the show's team opted for a new character versus a remake of Kate Kane. Ryan is younger than Kate, and season 2 will narrate how he becomes Batwoman.