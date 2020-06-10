BART unveils prototype of new bridge-proof fare gate at Richmond station – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF) – A prototype of a newly designed fare gate that deters gate bridges was unveiled Wednesday at Richmond's BART station.

The swing style air damper is the first of its kind according to BART, and can process 30 passengers per minute. However, the 5-foot-high swing gates discourage passengers from pushing or maneuvering above and below them. They also provide additional space for people in wheelchairs, or with bicycles or strollers, and remain open longer for passengers who need more time to pass.

BART approved the design in September 2019. The cost to install them has dropped 40 percent since then, and is now estimated at $ 90 million.

There is no set date for doors to be installed throughout the system. The BART Board will see a presentation on the newly installed prototype, along with the new budget numbers.