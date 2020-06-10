BART employee with public contact tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A BART employee interacting with the public tested positive for the coronavirus, BART officials said they found out Tuesday afternoon.

Before the test, the employee wore gloves and a mask and kept a distance from others when they worked.

The person is now quarantined, according to BART officials.

The employee last worked among members of the public on Sunday. The person was not in close contact with the public, but worked at stations and trains on the BART system, BART officials said.

Other employees who came in contact with the infected employee are also quarantined for testing.

BART officials said this is the first employee on the front line of the system to test positive for COVID-19. Two employees working from the front have tested positive and no one who has been in contact with them has tested positive for the virus.

BART officials said both employees have recovered.

Every 24 hours in service, BART cars are fogged with disinfectant. The places people touch regularly are cleaned with disinfectant at the end of each car's run.

Stations are also cleaned several times a day and places that people touch regularly are cleaned at least six times per cleaning shift.