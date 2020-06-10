Barkha Dutt chooses Alia Bhatt to make her biography

Kartik Aaryan started a Koki Poochega show on social media right after the closing began. Her last guest on the show was ace and frontline reporter Barkha Dutt, who made a surprising revelation about herself.

While Bollywood has been inspired over and over by Barkha Dutt's personality whenever they have a reporter on the big screen. Farhan Akhtar's Laksshya had Preity Zinta play a reporter on the spot, he was heavily inspired by Barkha Dutt. But when Barkha was asked who he would choose to play his biopic, she was stumped for a while. Kartik Aaryan asked if there was a biographical film about her which lead actress she would choose. He then gave him options from Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Although she was reluctant to answer this for a while, she eventually took the name of Alia Bhatt. "Alia is a terrific actor. And the versatility it has is truly incomparable. ” Kartik soon replied saying that he would send this message to Alia.

Surprisingly, a few days ago in our chat program 10 minutes with happiness, Kartik Aaryan had said that he would like Alia Bhatt to recommend Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie We must say that both offers sound interesting and we will be looking forward to seeing the collaboration Kartik-SLB and Alia playing the leading role in a biographical film based on the life of Barkha Dutt.