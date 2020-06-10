Bar displaying Confederate memorabilia removed from tourism site and then reinstalled – Up News Info

A Benton County bar that has an extensive collection of Confederate souvenirs was removed from the official Minnesota tourism website after receiving complaints that the owner was "glorifying,quot; the Confederacy.

But after about 30 complaints were reviewed, the Rollne’s Rednecks and Longnecks list in Sauk Rapids has been reinstated on the Explore MN website, which allows local agencies to maintain lists of companies in their area.

Greater St. Cloud CEO Julie Lunning tells the Star Tribune that it's up to business owners to determine what they want to show.

