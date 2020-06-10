Bank robbery suspect arrested after robbery at Irvine Bank of America branch – Up News Info Los Angeles

IRVINE (CBSLA) – A bank robbery suspect named "Fabio Bandit,quot;, due to what the police said was his likeness to actor Fabio Lanzoni, has been arrested.

Ryan Ray Staples, 21, of Morgan Hill, in Santa Clara County, was arrested Tuesday, shortly after a robbery at the Bank of America branch located at 4500 Barranca Parkway in Irvine.

Staples allegedly delivered a note to the cashier demanding money and a silent theft alarm went off around 3:40 p.m., according to the Irvine Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect did not show a gun, but left the bank with cash in a clear plastic bag.

Some bank workers followed the suspect and later found him walking through a shopping complex across the street from the bank in different clothes, which were later found in nearby trash.

Police recovered the stolen money and arrested Staples, who is also a suspect in other bank robberies in and outside of California.

He is being held on a $ 100,000 bond at the Orange County Jail.

The Irvine Police Department and the FBI will handle the investigation.