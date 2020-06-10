Background dancers of Ishq Vishk and Shaandaar find support from Shahid Kapoor

Continuous blocking has put various jobs and lives in trouble. Migrant workers, day laborers in the film industry and other sectors have been severely affected by the pandemic. It has become difficult for them to even meet their basic needs. Bollywood background dancers who make each song seem bigger than life have also been severely affected by the blockade and some of them have found Shahid Kapoor's support and help.

Shahid, known for his dance numbers since the beginning of his career, decided to help some background dancers who have been with him since the beginning of his career. A prominent newspaper reports that the actor is helping nearly 40 dancers with their essential needs. Raj Surani, a former background dancer who now helps dancers connect with the directors, spoke to a prominent newspaper and revealed, “Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of the dancers he has worked with. She has supported around 40 dancers and has stated that she will help them for the next 2-3 months. "

He also added: "We selected the dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishq. 17 years have passed and they are in poor condition, they may not be working at the moment. Besides them, we have even included those dancers who They worked with him on the dance number, & # 39; Dhating Naach & # 39 ;, & # 39; Shaandaar & # 39; and & # 39; Agal Bagal & # 39; ".

20 dancers from the choreographer Ahmed Khan's team and 20 dancers from the Bosco choreographer's team are being helped by Shahid Kapoor. The actor himself was a background dancer in Taal of Subhash Ghai, where he was seen dancing behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also in Dil To Pagal Hai dancing behind Karisma Kapoor.

Taking note of Shahid's gesture, the industry needs more people like him.