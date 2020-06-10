B. Simone crashed after saying she wouldn't date a 9-5 job man

Comedian B. Simone faced a backlash on Twitter after she stated that she would not date a man who had a regular 9-5 job.

B. Simone sat down for an interview with Nick Cannon, her co-star from Wild & # 39; n Out, and she said her potential baby can't have a 9-5 job but the man can be an "entrepreneur "

"Than?!?" a surprised cannon replied. "Why not? Don't you want me to have an honest job?"

"I mean, he could be an entrepreneur," replied Simone.

"So you want CEO status?" the radio announcer asked.

"Yes," she said.

B. Simone was online, and even singer Tory Lanez stepped in to correct her position:

"Lolol, I guess no one told my dog ​​B.Simone that the world has MANY people working a 9-5 that GET MORE MONEY THAN SOME OF OUR FAVORITE RUNNERS / ENTERTAINERS?!?! ??? 😂😭😂" he tweeted . "For me, on the other hand … all of you ladies with 9-5s reached my goal. I have time 😍😂🤣 PS and that rhymes."

He then recorded the following video to clarify his comments: