B. Simone crashed after saying she wouldn't date a 9-5 job man

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Comedian B. Simone faced a backlash on Twitter after she stated that she would not date a man who had a regular 9-5 job.

B. Simone sat down for an interview with Nick Cannon, her co-star from Wild & # 39; n Out, and she said her potential baby can't have a 9-5 job but the man can be an "entrepreneur "

"Than?!?" a surprised cannon replied. "Why not? Don't you want me to have an honest job?"

