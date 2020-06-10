Ava DuVernay, Whoopi Goldberg Elected to the Board of Governors of the Film Academy – Up News Info

In a compacted election period due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the candidates that they have been elected to the Board of Governors.

Among those voted for her first term on the board are Ava DuVernay (Selma, 13, when they see us) for the directors branch and co-producer of this year's Oscar show Lynette Howell Taylor (A star has been born) for the producer branch. Other beginners include Debra Zane for casting directors, Stephen Rivkin for movie editors, Linda Flowers for makeup and stylists, and Rob Bredow for visual effects.

The governor of the actor branch and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg will be among those returning to the board for a new three-year term, as she was successfully re-elected by her colleagues Thesps, the branch that had the largest number of contenders this time with 19 candidates competing. for the position. Other reelected include Mandy Walker (cinematographers), Iris Mussenden (costume designers), Kate Amendment (documentary), David Linde (executives), Christina Kounelias (marketing and public relations), Charles Bernstein (music), Wynn P. Thomas ( production designers), Teri E. Dorman (sound) and Larry Karasewski (writers). Jon Bloom (short films and feature films) returns after a break.

AMPAS reports that the results of these elections mean that female board members have increased from 25 to 26 and people of color from 11 to 12, including the three governors-general.

The 17 branches of the Academy are represented by three governors, who can serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors establishes the strategic vision of the Academy, preserves the financial health of the organization and ensures the fulfillment of its mission.

The Academy Board is expected to meet tomorrow via video conference and discuss possible major changes to the Oscar 2021 show. The current date of February 28 is widely expected to be postponed later in March or possibly April. due to the industry problems posed by the pandemic. Last month, the Academy Board announced major temporary changes in eligibility for the 2020 calendar year, including allowing streamers and VODs to compete without the usual 7-day qualifying race due to the closing of theaters.