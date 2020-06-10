Author Rachel Hollis separated from her husband after 16 years of marriage

Instagram

Insisting that she and Dave Hollis & # 39; have worked relentlessly for the past three years to make their marriage work, the writer of & # 39; Girl, Wash Your Face & # 39; points out that they are now & # 39; choosing joy & # 39 ;.

Bestselling author Rachel Hollis and her husband have separated.

The "Girl, Wash Your Face" writer has announced on Instagram that she and Dave Hollis have parted ways after 16 years of marriage.

"We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don't," he writes.

"We have worked tirelessly for the past three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple. We continue to be dear friends as we grow. our family as parents and we run our business as partners. "

She adds: "We are choosing joy, although, to be honest, the last month has been one of the most terrible of our lives. I want to be strong, bold and optimistic for you now, but every ounce of my energy is reserved to be those things for my children. "

Hollis then asked his 1.8 million Instagram followers to "allow us a human moment."