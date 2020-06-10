As restrictions loosen, some Minnesota restaurants reopen canteens – Up News Info

Minnesota Time: Unconfirmed tornado seen in Renville; Heavy rains, flash floods in southeast Minnesota.Severe weather is rolling through central and southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Minnesota Weather: At least one tornado lands during Southern Minnesota stormWith temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday, heavy storms rumble in southern Minnesota.

Minnesota Weather: Red Flag Warning Issued for Northeast MinnesotaThe combination of low humidity and windy winds is expected to set the stage Monday afternoon for possible wildfires in northeast Minnesota.

How the air quality of the twin cities has been affected by the coronavirus pandemicPollution has decreased, at least temporarily, worldwide following COVID-19's orders to stay home. We are now seeing how those stay-at-home orders have impacted air quality in the United States and more specifically in the Twin Cities.