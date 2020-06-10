As part of "Operation Connectivity," school buses will bring high-speed Internet to families in Dallas ISD – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Several Dallas Independent School District buses will be parked in apartment complexes to serve as mobile access points and technology hubs for those in need.

On Wednesday, the buses will serve students at Highland Hills Apartments and Rosemont at Lake West.

The new state initiative, called "Operation Connectivity," seeks to provide neighborhoods and children with internet access and device solutions in areas that have the highest percentage of lack of connectivity.

The program started at DISD when Superintendent Michael Hinojosa set out to address the problem of the lack of high-speed Internet and / or laptop computers at home for many students, causing a disruption to their learning.

During the COVID-19 crisis, access to the Internet was the only way to do everything from applying for a job and seeing doctors by telemedicine to taking classes online. "Having broadband Internet is not a luxury, it is a necessity," said Hinojosa.

According to DISD, Dallas ranks sixth in the country, and number one in Texas, for urban cities with families without fixed Internet access.