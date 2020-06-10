Anytime Fitness Wisconsin Gym Releases "I Can't Breathe,quot; Training Challenge: Owner Apologizes

Sigh … physical exercise at any time Gym In one Wisconsin location, he's getting a lot of reaction for posting a "I Can't Breathe,quot; training challenge for his members.

The image, which shows the workout, including burpees and rows, shows a drawing of a black man with his kneeling punch, with the words "I can't breathe,quot; at the top of the board and "No? Dare to lie down "on the bottom.

Jen Dunnington, co-owner of the said Wauwatosa, WI location, says her employee created the training to "honor,quot; George Floyd, according to TMZ.

The training was apparently supposed to be "such hard training that we felt what he felt." Dunnington "deeply apologized,quot; for this addition, "I was unaware of the signage that it was published that way … I didn't read it that way, but I definitely apologize that those words were there." "

Furthermore, Dunnington adds that the words "I can't breathe,quot; were supposed to motivate him, apparently comparing him to the protesters who chanted those words as they marched.

When it comes to the "lie down,quot; line, Dunnington added that she "apologized because she said the line there shouldn't have been there," reports TMZ.

Anytime Fitness spokespersons are not here for this and come to their location in Wauwatosa, WI for the "Can't Breathe,quot; insensitive workout.

"No matter the intent, we do not tolerate the words, illustrations, or actions that this represents," Anytime Fitness said in a statement Wednesday. "For our employees, owners and members, we sincerely regret that this incident has occurred."

“One of our publicly stated commitments to anti-racism work is to drive education efforts so that our franchise owners lead with empathy, love and respect. This incident makes it clear that we have work to do in this space; Immediately, we are sharing this incident with our franchise owners around the world as an example of what not to do, why it is offensive, and what locations they should be doing instead. "

They continued: "We remain committed to working to inform and educate employees and owners around the world to defend our black communities, including our members and employees."

Prior to this incident, Anytime Fitness made this Instagram post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

