Anushka Sharma announces its new Bulbbul company titled

Anushka Sharma surprises us with her work in film and has now taken over the digital world. While time and time again she showed off her acting prowess and proved us to be a great performer, after taking a short break from the movies, Anushka is now focusing on being a producer and we love it. After launching Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime, the actress is now announcing her new company titled Bulbbul for Netflix.

Her second departure as a producer on an OTT platform was announced this morning on social media. Anushka shared the Bulbbul digital poster on social media. The video shows a girl flying over a red moon and the title, Bulbbul, appears. She captioned the video: "Here's her first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic story about self-discovery and justice wrapped in tradition, mystery, and intrigue, coming soon on @netflix. Can't wait to share more!"

Well, we can't wait to find out more about this original movie either. The movie stars Paoli Dam, Prambrata Chattopadhyay and Rahul Bose and is going to be a thriller.

Anushka's exits as a producer have always been interesting and original. Yes it was Pari or NH10, the actress' banner, Clean Slate Films always makes wacky decisions. His last adventure Paatal Lok It has garnered a great response from critics, and viewers have also loved the series for binge-watching during the crash. Congratulations to one of the youngest producers who is rocking all the entertainment media.