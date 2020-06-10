Antonyo's inaugural awards for black theater artists set the date – Up News Info

The first annual Antonyo Awards honoring black Broadway and Off Broadway stage performers will air on June 19 (also known as Juneteenth, the date commemorating the end of slavery in the United States).
Created by Broadway Black, a multimedia organization that includes a website and a podcast, the new award ceremony will feature presenters and performers, including Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes , LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee.
Online voting is open to the public until midnight on Friday, June 12. Four special "Kinfolk Awards" – the Lorraine Hansberry Prize, the Langston Hughes Prize, the Welcome Prize and the Doors of the Theater are Open Prize – will be presented to members of the black theater community, as well as an Award for Trajectory will be announced before the event.
In addition to acting categories, nominees include:
One in two by Donja R. Love
Toni stone by Lydia R. Diamond
All Natalie goalkeepers by C.A. Johnson
Stew by Zora Howard
BLKS by Aziza Barnes
Paris by Eboni Booth
The secret life of bees
A strange loop
Tina: Tina Turner's musical
The wrong man
Northern country girl
Small jagged pill
For girls of color who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is low
West side story
Native son
Little shop of horrors
Fires in the mirror
Two can play
The Antonyos will air at 7 p.m. EST on June 19 on Broadway Black's YouTube and Facebook pages. A virtual pre-show red carpet begins at 6 p.m.