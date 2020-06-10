Antonyo's inaugural awards for black theater artists set the date – Up News Info

The first annual Antonyo Awards honoring black Broadway and Off Broadway stage performers will air on June 19 (also known as Juneteenth, the date commemorating the end of slavery in the United States).

Created by Broadway Black, a multimedia organization that includes a website and a podcast, the new award ceremony will feature presenters and performers, including Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes , LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee.

Online voting is open to the public until midnight on Friday, June 12. Four special "Kinfolk Awards" – the Lorraine Hansberry Prize, the Langston Hughes Prize, the Welcome Prize and the Doors of the Theater are Open Prize – will be presented to members of the black theater community, as well as an Award for Trajectory will be announced before the event.

In addition to acting categories, nominees include:

One in two by Donja R. Love

Toni stone by Lydia R. Diamond

All Natalie goalkeepers by C.A. Johnson

Stew by Zora Howard

BLKS by Aziza Barnes

Paris by Eboni Booth

The secret life of bees

A strange loop

Tina: Tina Turner's musical

The wrong man

Northern country girl

Small jagged pill

For girls of color who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is low

West side story

Native son

Little shop of horrors

Fires in the mirror

Two can play

The Antonyos will air at 7 p.m. EST on June 19 on Broadway Black's YouTube and Facebook pages. A virtual pre-show red carpet begins at 6 p.m.