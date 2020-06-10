Anthony Mackie will support supermarket workers in New Orleans by launching the Relief Fund

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; partners with the heads of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the New Orleans Council on Aging and Entergy New Orleans for the initiative.

Actor Anthony Mackie He has launched the United for Grocery Workers Relief Fund in his native New Orleans, Louisiana, to help struggling locals.

The "Avengers Endgame"Star has partnered with the bosses of United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the New Orleans Council on Aging and Entergy New Orleans for the company, which offers workers a $ 150 (£ 120) credit on utility bills.

The service launched when grocery store workers remain on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We often take people who are always there for us for granted," Mackie said in a statement. "I go to the grocery store three or four times a week for myself and my family. Each time, I come face to face with essential workers who provide me and many others with one of the most important needs, food. Now, more than ever, it is important that we express our gratitude and appreciation. "

The support will be offered beyond the global health crisis, with more than 2,500,000 people working in eligible supermarkets to receive support throughout the year.