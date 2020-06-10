Ant and Dec apologize for wearing black face on Saturday Night Takeaway

0 Ant and Dec have apologized for past sketches on Saturday night to go in which they wore a black face and a yellow face.

The comedy duo has previously portrayed black and Asian people on the entertainment show, and later admitted it was "wrong" to do so when the clips reappeared and received criticism.

In 2003, they appeared in a sketch as two Jamaican women in an attempt to joke around with Emmerdale cast members. During the prank, Ant and Dec pretended to be extras causing trouble in a scene shot at the Woolpack pub.





In 2004, they posed as Japanese girls who were obsessed with Coronation StreetIt's Todd Grimshaw, to trick the cast of the ITV soap.

To become "Suki and Keiko", Ant and Dec used exaggerated prosthetics and Japanese accents for the sketch. While saying "Roy’s Rolls", they said “Loy’s Lolls”.

In a statement posted to their official Twitter account, the duo has now issued a formal apology.

"During past episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, we personified people of color in the undercover segment of the show," the statement read.

“We realize this was wrong and we want to say that we sincerely regret all those who were offended.

"We stopped doing this on purpose several years ago and we certainly wouldn't do these sketches today."





They continued: “We had already taken steps to ensure that the footage was filmed, and we have again recently confirmed with ITV that these segments, and any other historical content that may offend, do not appear on either the ITV hub or Saturday Night Takeaway Channel of Youtube."

The statement follows the news showing the sketch Little Britain It has been removed from BBC iPlayer, Brit Box and Netflix due to the prominent use of blackface and yellowface in various sketches.

A BBC spokesperson said: "There is a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we review regularly. Times have changed since Little Britain was first broadcast, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

In May, a Little Britain sketch for the BBC's Big Night In generated 180 complaints, specifically a joke in which a character said he wanted to eat a bat, itself a reference to conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus.

In 2017, Lucas said that a Little Britain reboot would have to be radically different, as it would "bother a lot of people" if it came back exactly the same. He acknowledged that the show made jokes that would no longer be acceptable.

Various celebrities, television shows and other popular cultures have come under scrutiny in the wake of continued international protests against systematic racism.

Jimmy Fallon recently said he was "horrified and embarrassed" after a black-faced clip of him resurfaced in 2000, and that he wanted to address it despite being advised to "remain silent."

"That is the advice because we are all afraid," he said. "I realized that I can't say that I am horrified and sorry and ashamed." I realized that silence is the greatest crime that white men like me and the rest of us are doing, remaining silent. We need to say something. We have to keep saying something. "