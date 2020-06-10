Anna Wintour talks about the 'hurtful and intolerant' moments by Vogue

In a note sent to fashion employees and obtained by E! News, famous editor in chief Anna Wintour He admits that the publication "has not found enough means,quot; to support its black employees.

Last Thursday, June 4, Wintour wrote in an email: "I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy for what many of you are going through: sadness, grief, and anger as well. I want to say this especially to black members of our team: I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the pain, the violence and the injustice that we are seeing and that we have been talking about have existed for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something is delayed. "

Additional recognition fashionWintour, who was appointed editor in chief in 1988, added: "I want to say clearly that I know fashion it hasn't found enough ways to elevate and give space to black publishers, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. "

"We have also made mistakes in posting images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes."