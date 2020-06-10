Anna Wintour talks about the 'hurtful and intolerant' moments by Vogue

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Burberry
In a note sent to fashion employees and obtained by E! News, famous editor in chief Anna Wintour He admits that the publication "has not found enough means,quot; to support its black employees.
Last Thursday, June 4, Wintour wrote in an email: "I want to start by acknowledging your feelings and expressing my empathy for what many of you are going through: sadness, grief, and anger as well. I want to say this especially to black members of our team: I can only imagine what these days have been like. But I also know that the pain, the violence and the injustice that we are seeing and that we have been talking about have existed for a long time. Recognizing it and doing something is delayed. "
Additional recognition fashionWintour, who was appointed editor in chief in 1988, added: "I want to say clearly that I know fashion it hasn't found enough ways to elevate and give space to black publishers, writers, photographers, designers, and other creators. "
"We have also made mistakes in posting images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes."
Wintour said there are "very few,quot; black employees under his head, adding: "It can't be easy being a black employee in Fashion."
"I know it is not enough to say that we will do better, but we will, and please know that I value your voices and responses as we go along. I am listening and would like to hear your comments and suggestions if you wish. I like to share." he continued.
Wintour also encouraged fashion employees communicate "directly," concluding the note, "I am organizing ways we can honestly discuss these issues together, but in the meantime, I appreciate your thoughts or reactions."
Monday June 8 Bon Appetite chief editor Adam Rapoport He resigned after a photo of him in a racially insensitive suit appeared online. Further, licensed in letters team member Sohla El-Waylly He publicly stated that "only white editors,quot; are paid to appear in the magazine's extremely popular YouTube videos.
Condé Nast, the media company that owns fashion, Bon Appetite and of which Wintour is the artistic director, he told E! News release: "As a global media company, Condé Nast is dedicated to creating a diverse, inclusive and fair workplace. We have a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment in any form. Accordingly, we do Every effort to ensure that employees receive fair pay, based on their roles and experience, across the company. We take the well-being of our employees seriously and prioritize a people-based approach to our culture. "