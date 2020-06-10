Anna Kendrick says acting in the twilight was like a "hostage situation,quot; – "It was miserable!"

You may remember that Anna Kendrick was part of the cast of Twilight in 2008 and that was her acting debut too! However, it turns out that even though the film was immensely successful, the actress did not have a good experience at all!

While talking about it during an interview for Vanity Fair, Kendrick revealed that looking back was quite traumatic and compared it to "surviving a hostage situation."

At first Anna was sure she wouldn't end up being cast in the first film in the franchise, but when it turned out she landed the role, she realized it would have been better if she hadn't.

While it may seem like he had a very hard time for the team and the cast, that is not the case, as he explained that it was like a traumatic "bonding event,quot; for them, as they all went through the same "hostage,quot; experience. .

Apparently, one of the main reasons was the rainy weather.

She recalled that ‘The first movie we shot in Portland, Oregon, and I remember being so cold and so miserable. And I remember that my Converse was completely drenched and I felt like, "You know, this is a great group of people and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everyone."

Anna went on to say that even though that was the case, it was also like a bond. There was something about it, like you're going through some traumatic event. As if you imagine people surviving a hostage situation, and you are together for life. "

The actress mentioned that the movies that followed were not that difficult to bear as the weather was so much better for some reason.

As for his role, since he was a minor, he joked that his days on set mixed with each other, as all his lines had to do with how pale the vampires were and how peculiar it was that they never seemed to eat anything. .



