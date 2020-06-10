Anna Kendrick compares the bonding made during the filming of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; with that of the hostage situation

WENN

In a new interview, the actress who plays Jessica Stanley in the movie series confesses that she wanted to 'murder everyone'. because it was & # 39; very cold and miserable & # 39; in the set.

Anna Kendrick I had a really hard time shooting the "Twilight"Oregon series, confessing that it was so wet and cold all the time that it wanted to kill its companions of distribution.

The actress spoke about her experiences on the set of the movies, in which she played high school student Jessica Stanley, in a new Vanity Fair interview and admits she doesn't have fond memories.

"The first movie we shot in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable … my Converse (sneakers) were completely soaked and (I felt) the feeling of 'You know, this is a really cool group of people and I'm sure we would be friends at a different time, but I want to kill everyone, "explains Anna.

"Although, it was also a kind of bond. There was something about it, like, if you go through a traumatic event. As if you imagine people surviving a hostage situation, and you are together for life."