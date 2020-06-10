Andy Cohen breaks silence on Vanderpump rule layoffs

Andy Cohen is tackling all the drama that surrounds Vanderpump Rules.
the Watch what happens live The presenter attended his radio show today to break his silence on the VPR controversy after the stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute they were fired on Tuesday after accusations made by the former cast member Faith stowers.
"A lot is happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this: we talk so much about Vanderpump Rules And then, of course, the meeting ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I totally agree with Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision, "Cohen told listeners on SiriusXM Wednesday Radio andy. "And I want to remind people because I have received many tweets and messages and whatever it is about Vanderpump Rules and about Southern charm and other shows. I'm not, I don't, I feel like I remind people of this all the time, I'm no longer in charge of programming at Bravo. I am not an executive producer of Vanderpump Rules. I have nothing to do with the program, except that I love it and that I host the meetings. "
Cohen added: "I don't produce the show, so what I want people to know is that I have nothing to say when hiring and firing."
After Bravo announced that Stassi, Kristen, and other controversial cast members Max boyens and Brett Caprioni would not return next season, several other Bravolebrities reacted on social media, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe leaks. "Well then! Now we have some more questions to ask in other areas where there is a big difference. Should we speak privately or in public?" Leakes commented on Instagram.
Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo, Getty Images
Cohen says he didn't see Nene's post, but that he recently chatted with her. RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss. "Well there is much more to discuss, there is much more and we are already having those discussions and I had a very, very long conversation with Kandi two days ago about … she had some really fantastic suggestions on how we can move forward and we are all heard "he told listeners.
Last week, Stowers spoke about her experience with Schroeder and Doute, recalling how they called her to the police.
"There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Stowers recalled on Instagram Live with fellow MTV reality star. Candace Renee Rice. "It was like a strange photo, so it looked very, very clear and it had these different ones, like weird tattoos or whatever, and they put it on display, and I guess this woman was like stealing from people … The woman was in general … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me. "
Days after the Stowers interview, Doute and Schroeder issued public apologies.
Paul Redmond / WireImage
In an Instagram post, Doute stated, "I've taken a while to really process what I've been seeing, feeling, and learning. And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers."
She continued, "Although my actions were not motivated by race, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of law enforcement treatment of the black community and how dangerous my actions would have been to it." Kristen explained that "it was never my intention to increase injustice and imbalance." "I am ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."
Schroeder's statement said: "The racially callous comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I still I am filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life who continue to review me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. I also want to address my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions for something that It happened between our friends they overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry for anyone who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions: take the time to listen , learn and take responsibility for myself. privilege."
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)