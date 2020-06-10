Andy Cohen breaks silence on Vanderpump rule layoffs

In an Instagram post, Doute stated, "I've taken a while to really process what I've been seeing, feeling, and learning. And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers."

She continued, "Although my actions were not motivated by race, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of law enforcement treatment of the black community and how dangerous my actions would have been to it." Kristen explained that "it was never my intention to increase injustice and imbalance." "I am ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Schroeder's statement said: "The racially callous comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I still I am filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life who continue to review me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. I also want to address my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions for something that It happened between our friends they overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry for anyone who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions: take the time to listen , learn and take responsibility for myself. privilege."

