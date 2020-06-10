Andy Cohen "Absolutely Supports,quot; Bravo's Decision to Fire Vanderpump Star Rules

It has been a day since Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were expelled from the Vanderpump Rules. Andy Cohen, who organizes the meeting for each episode, supports the network's decision.

There has been a question about why Stassi was not fired years ago when she publicly criticized Black Lives Matter and the Me Too movement.

Just to refresh his memory, Schroeder wanted to know why blacks were doing everything about them at the Oscars. In addition, she stated that the women were making the Me Too movement a male witch hunt and said that "no one,quot; could force her to have oral sex with them.

He was able to get away with an apology, but since this new wave of support from Black Lives Matter was triggered by the murder of George Floyd, non-POC people and companies are looking inward to work on systemic racism.

Faith Stowers shared her story about her time in and after the Vanderpump Rules, where she revealed that Stassi and Kristen called local authorities and the military police for a crime she did not commit.

Meanwhile, Max and Brett's latest racist and homophobic tweets were excused by Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval, but were revised when fans asked for Schroeder, Doute, Boyens and Caprioni to be fired.

Andy turned to his Sirius XM radio show to endorse Bravo for doing the right thing and reminding fans that he is no longer in charge of programming or executive production, so he has no say in who is hired or fired.

‘A lot is happening in the Bravo universe. I'll say this: We talked so much about the Vanderpump Rules and then, of course, the meeting ended up airing last night. I will say this about what happened. I totally agree with Bravo's decision, I think it was the right decision. I am no longer in charge of programming at Bravo. I am not an executive producer of the Vanderpump Rules. I have nothing to do with the program, except that I love it and that I host the meetings. I don't produce the show, so what I want people to know is that I have nothing to say when hiring and firing. There is much more to discuss and we are already having those discussions. "

It's great to see that Bravo is finally taking responsibility for the actions of his employees.



