Android 11 Beta 1 now available: these are the most important changes:

Google released Android 11 Beta 1 on Monday, and it is now available to the public.

Android 11 Beta 1 focuses on three themes: People, Controls and Privacy.

Android 11's biggest changes aren't as easy to see as some of the latest Android releases.

After a series of substantial obstacles, Android 11 Beta is finally available.

Google typically uses its annual developer conference to showcase the most notable features of its latest version of Android, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Google I / O 2020 was canceled. Actually, it was technically canceled twice, as Google hinted at a possible online event that would take its place after the initial cancellation.

That event never happened, but in early May, Google announced that it would host an Android 11 Beta Launch Show on June 3. But just days before the broadcast occurred, protests erupted across the United States and the rest of the world over the murder of George Floyd. Google opted to postpone the program and the beta release, but on Monday, June 10, it was finally the right time to release the beta version of Android 11.

You can read all about Android 11 Beta on the Android Developers blog or, if you prefer, you can watch hours of talks about everything new in Android 11 in this YouTube playlist. But there are three main Android 11 themes that Google wants to highlight, and we'll do our best to summarize them below.

The first topic is People, as Google wants to make the Android operating system more "people-centered and expressive." Google wants to accomplish this in several ways, including conversation notifications that appear in its own dedicated section, bubbles to keep conversations in view while multitasking, context-specific autocomplete hints, and "a visual crunch in the device "which makes it easier to control your phone with your voice.

Controls are the second theme, as Google wants you to be able to control all your smart devices in one space. New device controls make it easy to access all of your connected devices, and all you have to do to reach them is press the power button. There are also multimedia controls that simplify the process of changing the output of a device, so you will spend less time figuring out how to listen to music on your TV or headphones.

Privacy is the third and final issue, and Google has clearly made privacy a priority on Android 11. Going forward, when apps ask for permission to use your camera, microphone, or location, you can grant permission only once and force the application to ask again the next time you use it. These permissions will also automatically reset if it's been a long time since you last used an app. Google also extended the deadline to get approval to access background location in apps until 2021, so developers have more time before having to follow this new rule.

If you want to try any of these new features, you can download the beta version of Android 11 right now by visiting the enrollment website on an eligible device. So far, only the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 lines will work with the beta, so unless you have one of those devices, you're out of luck for now.

Android 11 Beta 1 is now available to the public. Image Source: Google