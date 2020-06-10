Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday calls a woman who she believes deserves to be raped

Daughter of fitness expert Deanne Panday and actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday It's been in the headlines lately. The model recently called a woman on social media who thought she deserved to be gang-raped because she posted photos in a swimsuit.. Alanna captioned her post as: "This happened months ago, I wish I had talked about it before, but waking up and reading things like this became normal for me, it's an everyday part of my life. Here's 1% of what I have to wake up to. and read every day. "

The post read: "I have received a comment from women in my post that I deserve to be gang raped because I posted a bikini photo. She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure they saw it too. I wish have a screenshot, but I was so shocked when I saw it that I immediately blocked it and Instagram removed the comment. When I went to her profile to block it, I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don't understand how you can wish that on someone else's child. "

Alanna Panday's mother Deanne Panday also turned to social media to comment on the same post. She wrote, "This is the same person who texted me saying that I am raising my daughter the wrong way and that I should be ashamed … that Bollywood has influenced you, so you are wearing less clothes. She also said that you have no assets. .. so you wear these garments to attract attention. He said much more, since everything is in your previous Instagram post … his unpleasant comments. "