Analysis: How will the COVID-19 recession affect trade talks between the EU and the UK?

Four years ago, this month, the British public narrowly voted to leave the European Union. What followed, years of prolonged debate and animosity, painted the image of a completely divided country. But an agreement was finally reached and the UK left on January 31 of this year.

But although the UK has resolved its divorce, it remains in a transition period until the end of this year. A year when you must comply with membership rules, while enjoying privileges. Ultimately, however, the transition period is about achieving orderly agreement on what the future relationship will be.

That, however, everything seems to doubt. The talks appear to have stalled.

The EU's top Brexit negotiator last week accused the UK of "backing off on its commitments,quot;, saying the two sides remain "very far,quot; away. He concluded that the talks now "will go straight to the wire,quot; in the fall, adding: "I am disappointed by the UK's position." Both parties would have to agree by the end of this month to extend the transition period by one or two years. Britain has repeatedly said no. Now it seems likely that any deal will come down to more crunchy talks later this year, likely involving the respective leaders. Some have concluded that it is simply too late and that an exit without an agreement remains not only the possible outcome but the likely outcome.

The coronavirus clearly has not helped. The negotiations have been affected by Michel Barnier contracting the virus in March. Furthermore, there has been frustration on both sides that they have not been able to meet in person. Analysts have suggested that it is almost impossible to carry out complex and detailed conversations via videoconference rather than face-to-face.

If an agreement is not reached, some are seriously concerned about the consequences of a double economic blow. Europe later this year should rebound from its deepest recession in nearly a century, triggered by blockades at the national level. Some fear that, already wounded, the EU will be affected by another economic blow from a tough Brexit. The United Kingdom remains an important trading partner. Its economy is larger than a dozen of the smallest member states of the European Union combined.

For some countries, the problem is more serious. Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands are particularly exposed. Diplomats in Brussels are now expressing concern that the € 750bn recovery fund has not accounted for a tough Brexit.

At a meeting of EU diplomats last week, Belgium argued that the European Commission's recovery funding proposals did not sufficiently take into account the economic threat posed by Brexit. Ireland indicated that a Brexit shock may need to be included in the broader EU debate on the recovery fund and the next seven-year budget, diplomats told the Financial Times.

It is clear that the threat that the EU will not reach a trade agreement with the United Kingdom is very real. Without a doubt, it would increase the economic anguish facing the continent. The question for Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and others, is how much they are willing to move to meet British demands. Is a bad Brexit deal better than a cheaper butcher?

If you have missed the Brexit drama in the past few months, don't worry, the series is still running. There is much more to come and the next episodes are likely to make the news again very soon.

Darren McCaffrey is the political editor of .