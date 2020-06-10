"An Unmitigated Disaster" – Up News Info

Stacey Abrams did not dwell on the problems that plagued Georgia's presidential primaries this week. "It was an unmitigated disaster," the former candidate for state governor told Stephen Colbert in tonight's CBS home episode. The Late Show.

Voters line up to cast their vote in the Georgia primaries Tuesday in Atlanta.

"What was it?" I ask her. "Why was it so hot?" The Fair Fight founder expanded her statement of "disaster" by addressing cries of voter suppression by some in Georgia and elsewhere: "The secretary of state, who is in charge of the election, claims he had no responsibility for the actual performance of elections. " . So instead, it depended on the county where you lived if you had access to democracy. ”

Abrams, a Democrat who says she would appreciate the opportunity to be Joe Biden's running mate, added: "In some of our most populous counties, including some Republican-led counties, people couldn't vote, they did. He has no access to machines, and all this is due to the fact that the secretary of state did not train, did not give a good address, did not invest, but discovered that it was possible to spend $ 400,000 to film a television commercial about himself buying new machines. "

