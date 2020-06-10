Amy Schumer remembers having to pee in the Dog's Bowl early in the coronavirus blockade

WENN

When he appeared in the season finale of the podcast & # 39; Conan O & # 39; Brien Needs a Friend & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39; He spills the incident while his family was heading to isolate themselves at Martha & # 39; s Vineyard.

Amy Schumer kicked his coronavirus blockage by getting caught and having to urinate into his dog's bowl.

The emergency occurred when the funny woman was on her way from her New York City home to isolate herself at Martha & # 39; s Vineyard, off the Massachusetts coast, with her husband Chris Fischer, their baby, Gene, a babysitter. , and his dog Tatiana.

The island, a famous vacation getaway for the rich and famous, can only be accessed by boat or plane, so the family was in line to drive to the next ferry when the "Derailed train"Star realized she had a problem.

"If you have license plates from New York, you have to stay in your car (to avoid the spread of the virus) and I had to urinate very badly," he laughs, at the end of the season "Conan O & # 39; Brien You need a friend "podcast.

"Everyone knows where this is going. So I'm with our babysitter and our baby and my husband and our dog in the car and I had to pee in the car …"

"I urinated in our dog's portable container …," he adds, "because I had to urinate very badly. I didn't think I was going to have to urinate in the car in front of my babysitter. I just didn't plan for that. And somehow it started the trip in a cool way with a cool vibe, but I wanted to abide by the 'stay in your car' rule. "

Unfortunately, the bowl itself was the collapsible type that pet owners use when they go out with their dogs, so while Amy was actually relieved, she did a bit of a mess.

"Was it mainly in the bowl?" she shares. "No. Certainly not … (because it was a) hot pink collapsible dog bowl."

And while the rest of the confinement has been fine, Amy admits that the bathroom disaster has left the family a bit traumatized.

"It changed the nature of our relationship," he admits. "Tatiana looks at me a little differently when I give her water. She tosses me a quick check, a quick glance, like, 'Is this safe?'