Amitabh Bachchan organizes charter planes for more than 500 migrants across India

Just as we are all together fighting the global health calamity – the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood's biggest star Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to help the country's migrants. After organizing multiple bus services for the daily salaried workers trapped in Maharashtra and helping them reunite with their loved ones, the actor has now arranged flights for them.

If you believe in the latest reports, Sr. Bachchan has organized two charter flights that will take these migrants to Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Both flights will depart on June 10 and 11, respectively, with 180 workers on each. We listen, the actor had initially planned his train trip, but due to a technical problem, it could not be fixed. It was then that he decided to blow them up.

Rajesh Yadav, managing director of Amitabh Bachchan Corp Ltd, confirmed the same in an official statement saying: "Bachchan saheb asked me to organize charter flights for migrants, as he did not want them to lose hope after being told they would be sent to home. "

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan & # 39; and his team have even distributed ration packs to those in need, as well as donated masks, PPE kits and disinfectants to various hospitals and police stations in Mumbai.