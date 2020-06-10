Amitabh Bachchan could lend his voice to navigate Google Maps

Bollywood Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan has managed to stay relevant for a long time. The megastar is known for her memorable dialogues, her acting skills, and her star behavior that many want to take in. Another thing Big B's audience loves is its voice. The heavy baritone makes him totally different from the others and has been attached to his public identity for years. The latest reports on the actor suggest that Google Maps has reached out to him to lend his voice to navigate the public.

Currently, the voice of artist Karen Jacobsen, based in New York, is used for navigation and now Big B is said to have been contacted for the same, although he has not yet signed the contract. Well, we can't wait for an official confirmation from Amitabh Bachchan, how about you?