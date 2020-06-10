'America's Got Talent' tops Tuesday's TV ratings; "Stargirl" Audience Increases – Up News Info

America has talent It remained stable on primetime Tuesday, offering a rating of 1.3 for adults 18 to 49 years old and garnering 8.61 million viewers. NBC's two-hour reality show was followed by Dance world (0.8, 4.52M), which was down a tenth of last week. Both shows gave the network an overall easy win at night.

DC Stargirl (0.2, 1.11M) held steady in the CW demo, and the freshman series saw an increase in audience. The network also broadcast an encore of Jim Gaffigan's stand-up special. Noble monkey.

CBS served replays of NCIS and FBI followed by the Gayle King news special Justice for all (0.4, 3.23M) that analyzed racism and police brutality. It was also broadcast on BET and the network's CBSN transmitter.

Elsewhere, ABC's nightly lineup is included The Conners and Modern Family encodes as well as a new episode of The genetic detective (0.4, 2.71M), which held steady with last week's numbers.

Fox issued replays of Hell's Kitchen and 24 hours to hell and back.