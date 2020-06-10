American fighter jets intercept Russian missile bombers flying near the country's border

American fighter jets would have intercepted four Russian Bomber planes over neutral waters near the countries' shared border.

The nuclear-capable aircraft were located near Alaska and escorted by US forces during a routine flight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, according to Reuters.

The 11-hour flight was carried out by Russian Tu-95MS bomber planes, which were said to operate within international law.

F-22 Raptor fighter jets of the US Air Force Similar to this, Russian bomber planes have been intercepted near the countries' shared border. (Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski / US Air Force via AP) (AP / AAP)

It is believed that the US Raptor tactical aircraft. USA They joined those planes for some time over the air region that encompasses the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk seas.