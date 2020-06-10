AMC Entertainment Shares Appear in Global Opening Expectations – Up News Info

Shares of AMC Entertainment rose more than 15% on opening in a declining market on opening Wednesday after executives outlined plans for global opening in a conference call late yesterday afternoon. Participation had increased by more than 17% in pre-market trade.

It has been a mostly low roller coaster for AMC's actions since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close theaters worldwide in mid-March. The stock was below two dollars at one point, but is changing hands to more than $ 6 this morning, as investors ignored a large first-quarter loss augmented by non-currency writedowns. Executives seemed optimistic about the global opening almost everywhere in July to release the first major post-COVID theatrical film of the summer, Beginning. The tethered exhibitor, the largest in the world, continued to project a cash catwalk over the Thanksgiving holiday and also said it has struck favorable deals with homeowners.

Shares rose last week to pre-crown highs, but fell on Tuesday before earnings, which were announced after the market closed.

Wall Street analysts, however, remained cautious, with Eric Wold of B Riley FBR focusing on how responsive consumers will be when they return to theaters, how strong the film's slate is, and the level of impact of film restrictions. assistance. It remains neutral on the stock, but increased its target price from $ 4 to $ 5 per share given its recent increase.

Jim Goss of Barrington Research said that "there remains significant uncertainty for the company" due to the high degree of leverage in its business model. He noted that free cash flow, a key metric, in recent years was already insufficient to significantly address approximately $ 5 billion in debt, even before the additional challenges posed by COVID-19. Nor does it recommend a "buy", saying investors should be able to find better options in the space.

He noted that, according to executive comments on the call, last year AMC operated with a capacity utilization of 17% across its circuit, indicating that only a minority of hours would be affected even by an attendance limit of 25 % due to social distancing orientation.

AMC's net losses increased to $ 2.18 billion, including a giant $ 1.8 billion in non-monetary impairment charges, during the first quarter of the year from negative $ 130 million the year before in what CEO Adam Aron called yesterday "unprecedented times". Revenue fell 22% to $ 941 million from $ 1.2 billion for the three months ended March. Free cash flow was negative $ 275 million versus negative $ 113 million.

But Aron described extremely strong performance in the months and weeks leading up to the pandemic, as well as a cost reduction once and a massive push with homeowners to forgive first-quarter rents or cut payments on some deals that they may extend to the rest of this year or beyond.