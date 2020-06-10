Amazon Launches Two New Kindle Paperwhite Colors

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite now comes in two new colors, Plum and Sage (via The digital reader) That means Paperwhite is now available in four different colors: When Amazon reviewed Paperwhite in November 2018, it could only get it in black, and Amazon introduced "twilight blue,quot; last July.

If you opt for a non-black Paperwhite, you should know that only the back of the device will be your chosen color. The front bezels will be black no matter what color option you choose.

Amazon's 2018 review of the Paperwhite brought some exciting new additions, including waterproofing and support for audible audiobooks, which had previously been exclusive to Amazon's high-end Kindle Oasis. But it would have been nice to see Amazon make more changes to Paperwhite in addition to releasing the new colors.

The Kindle Paperwhite Plum and Sage is available to order now on Amazon. They start at $ 129.99 for 8GB of storage and $ 159.99 for 32GB of storage.