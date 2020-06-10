Amazon bans police from using their facial recognition technology for one year – Up News Info

On Wednesday, Amazon imposed a one-year moratorium on police use of Rekognition, its controversial facial recognition technology, so Congress has time to implement "appropriate rules."

It is the latest in an avalanche of corporate actions and reactions in the media, entertainment and technology following the murder of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis two weeks ago.

IBM announced Monday that it would move entirely out of the field of facial recognition, citing concerns that it can be used for racial discrimination, mass surveillance, and "violations of basic human rights and freedoms."

Amazon said in a blog post that it will continue to allow organizations like Thorn, the International Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Marinus Analytics to use Amazon Rekognition to help rescue victims of human trafficking and reunite missing children with their families.

"We have advocated for governments to establish stricter regulations to regulate the ethical use of facial recognition technology and, in recent days, Congress appears to be ready to take on this challenge. We hope this one-year moratorium can give Congress Enough time to implement the appropriate rules, and we are ready to help if requested, ”said the tech giant.

The Amazon system in particular has been criticized in the past for misidentifying African Americans. The ACLU conducted a study in 2018 in which the Rekognition software confused photos of 28 members of Congress with public photos of people who had been arrested for a crime. Nearly 40% of the false matches were from people of color, according to the study, even though they represented 20% of Congress at the time.