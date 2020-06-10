All employees have completed a fair and impartial surveillance course – Up News Info Detroit

– The Troy Police Department says that each employee has completed a comprehensive course on Fair and Impartial Policies, and training has been ingrained in what the department does every day.

The department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that police officers working in one of Michigan's most diverse cities, the Troy Police, recognize the importance of this issue.

On June 4, the Michigan Senate passed a bill that would require police to be trained in implicit bias and de-escalation techniques to minimize the use of force, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked protests throughout the country.

“The Troy Police Department has a long history of taking a proactive and progressive approach to train personnel. We pride ourselves on keeping officers updated on the latest training methods and relevant policies, procedures, and laws for their jobs. The Training Section, led by a sergeant and two officers, is dedicated full time to ensure that Trojan officers are well trained. All officers participate in a minimum of 40 hours per year of in-service training and most participate in much more, "the department said.

A "save the date,quot; post was also posted on the department's page on Tuesday morning. The department says they will host a community forum on August 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss department policies and practices on the use of force, training and recruitment, and community policing.

