Alisha Boe from Bratz's "13 Reasons Why,quot; commercial

In the final season of 13 reasons why premiered this weekend and the fandom had to say goodbye to the students at Liberty High School.
To commemorate the final season, we had some of the cast – Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, and Brandon Flynn – drop by (before quarantine!) To talk about their first few times.
We asked the crew about their first jobs: Brandon worked at a gas station, Ross Butler plowed snow for his neighbors, and Alisha starred in BRATZ COMMERCIALS.
Yep! Those ladies with a ~ passion for fashion ~? One of them was Alisha.
Here is another photo, because why not?
So there you have it friends! Before being Jessica Davis, president of the student body, she was a Bratz girl with a fun hairstyle.
Be sure to catch Alisha, Ross and Brandon in the final season in 13 reasons why, now streaming on Netflix!
