Alijah Holder ready to contribute to secondary Broncos in safety

Alijah Holder hopes that his last defensive strike from last year will be a forerunner for this year.

At the end of the Broncos' preseason final against Arizona, Holder was playing great safety when he undermined a crossing route to intercept a pass and return it 27 yards.

Not bad for a player who spent all training camp on the corner before being moved to safety.

When the Broncos open training camp next month (hopefully), Holder hopes to pass on the knowledge he accumulated while on the practice team last year to earn the No. 4 spot behind. Justin Simmons Kareem Jackson and Trey Marshall.

"Honestly, after that last preseason game when I really had time to play safely, I realized that I really liked him," Holder said in a telephone interview from Houston, where he is visiting his family. “In the corner, you look at a boy. In security, patience is great, but being aggressive is also a factor in making plays. Overall, I really like how much I can grow as security. "

The Broncos declined to re-sign security Will Parks and did not write a replacement. Marshall, entering his third year, will be the favorite to be the main backup, but if he is a coach Vic Fangio wants to play more personal than ten cents (six defensive backs), he could use Holder's versatility as a third safety on the field.

"I learn fast and wherever they put me, I'm going to learn the position," Holder said. “At a dime, I feel like I could take on that role. In practice last year, I played ten cents and five cents, so I'm pretty familiar with most things. I would really love to have a chance to play ten cents if Vic is like that. "

Holder was teasing the cornerback last August when Broncos coaches informed him of the change in position.

"Definitely (surprised)," he said. "I always thought I wanted to play multiple positions, I felt capable and I had the ability to do it."

In the Cardinals preseason game, Holder played 46 of 53 snapshots. He played left cornerback in the first half, allowing him to complete four, eight and three yards while out of coverage.

Except for one series at right corner, Holder played safe in the second half. The game was basic: the hash in which the ball was placed was dictated if Holder was the security "high,quot; (downfield) or "low,quot; (near the line). But what could be intriguing to Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is when Holder covered the receiver from the slot.

The biggest challenge to move to security?

"There is a lot more communication," Holder said. "You're making calls to the linebackers and out to the cornerbacks and the security in front of you."

A plus for Holder in the learning process: He's treating 2020 as his seventh year in defense of Fangio, not his second as other returning teammates.

"Vic trained at Stanford in 2010 (as a defensive coordinator) and the defense he installed has really been the same there," he said. "I have had my fair share of executing the same defense."

At Stanford, Holder was limited to 12 combined games in 2016-17 due to shoulder and ACL injuries. He played all games in his senior year (59 tackles / 10 pass breaks) and signed with the Broncos after last year's draft.

Organized team activities and a mandatory mini-camp would have allowed Holder to enter at a safe pace before camp. But the closure of the coronavirus sent him to his home in the San Diego area. The Broncos will wrap up their offseason program next week.

"We have this week and Coach Vic said that next week will be 'super volunteer', so mostly rookies," Holder said. "I haven't had a chance to go back (to Denver). Hopefully sooner rather than later."

The sooner training camp opens, the more likely Holder will have to be on the team. You need more replays of security game, period.

"I am still learning and trying to understand the entire defense from a security perspective," he said. "I have some great teammates and leaders who do a good job asking questions at meetings, so I learn from them guys like Kareem and Justin and (cornerback) Bryce Callahan, who is familiar with defense and has league experience. "