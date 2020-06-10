Adaptation of Amazon developing manga "Never Promise" – Up News Info

Hit japanese manga Never Promised is being adapted into a live action series for Amazon by Heroes"Masi Oka, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse writer and director Rodney Rothman and Vertigo Entertainment.

Fox 21 and Amazon Studios are producing the English adaptation with Rothman as director and executive producer, with Oka, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo also EP. Meghan MalloySpider-Man: Into the Spiderverse) will write the pilot.

Never Promised, which was originally written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, follows a group of the smartest kids in an apparently idyllic orphanage to discover their dark truth when they break a rule of never leaving the orphanage grounds. Once the truth is discovered, they begin to plan an escape to save all the children. The manga has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

It is the last Japanese adaptation developed by Oka, protagonist of NBC Heroes and produced an adaptation of the anime series Death Note alongside Dan Lin and Roy Lee for Netflix. Last year, he developed Repeat for CBS, a drama series based on another Kurumi Inui manga. That project was one of four Japanese properties Oka presented to Hollywood producers and production companies last year at an event sponsored by the Japanese government's JETRO organization in conjunction with the Japanese Consulate General in Los Angeles, however Promised Neverland was not one of these.

Oka is represented by UTA and Eric Sherman in Ziffren Brittenham and Luber / Roklin.

Rodney Rothman most recently co-wrote and co-directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. Previous credits include 22 Jump Street, forgetting Sarah Marshall and Pop star: never stop never stop. He was previously the youngest lead writer The Late Show with David Letterman.

He is represented at UTA and his lawyer is at Ziffren Brittenham.

Vertigo's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are currently in production in the upcoming anthology series, They, for Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, where they serve as executive producers alongside creator Little Marvin and Lena Waithe.

Screenwriter Malloy began his career as a development assistant at NBCUniversal and Mick Jagger's Jagged Productions before working as Jon Favreau's assistant for the films. Chef and The jungle book. In 2015, she started working as a writer's assistant for writer / producer / director Rodney Rothman and wrote on Sony Animation & # 39; s Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and in the next Sony Animation movie Alive. Malloy is represented by Fourth Wall Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.