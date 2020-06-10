Actor Terry Crews: I support my comment on & # 39; Black Supremacy & # 39;!

Home Entertainment Actor Terry Crews: I support my comment on & # 39; Black...

Actor Terry Crews: I support my comment on 'Black Supremacy'!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Last week, amid protests against police killing of George Floyd, African-American actor Terry Crews attempted to stop the protests.

According to Terry, he was concerned that the protesters were "reverse racists,quot; and that they promoted "black supremacy,quot; over white Americans.

Terry was criticized by millions of people on social media. The reaction against Terry's inflammatory comments was so harsh that many are calling for it to be "canceled."

