Activists speak out in a continuing push to rename Faneuil Hall

A Boston-based organization continues to push to rename the historic Faneuil Hall, taking its message to remove the name of the slave trader from the historic building from its title to City Hall Square on Tuesday amid the national outpouring of protests against racial disparities and injustice.

The New Democracy Coalition, which for nearly three years has been advocating for the name change of what is also known as the "Cradle of Liberty," organized a group of religious and community leaders to renew that call as the country Publicly grapples with the long-standing effects of systemic racism

"Massachusetts was the first state to abolish slavery, but the residual effects of systemic racism remain," said Kevin Peterson, founder of the coalition, in a statement. "Now is the time when we can build on past successes and build a better environment for the future."

The room is named after Peter Faneuil, the eighteenth-century slave trader and owner who traded slaves and raw materials. Faneuil had the building constructed and then donated it to the city.

Those who gathered for Tuesday's "speak aloud,quot; event mentioned the need for a name change while drawing attention to the larger and more prevalent issues of racism and white supremacy.

According to NBC 10 Boston, Peterson offered support to reform police departments and practices in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the black man killed in Minneapolis police custody last month.

"We forget that law and order are based on justice and the rule of law," said Peterson. "This is the foundation of the United States Constitution."

Dr. Jill Stein, a two-time Green Party presidential candidate and former candidate for the Green-Rainbow Party governor in Massachusetts, also voiced her support for the name change and endorsed the coalition's call for the creation of a formal commission on race relations in the state recommend policy changes.

"White supremacy is really the living legacy of slavery," said Stein. "Slavery was abolished and now we must abolish white supremacy."

Mayor Marty Walsh, however, has opposed the possibility of renaming the historic space in recent years.

Instead, what we should do is find a way to recognize history so that people understand it, "said the mayor in 2018." We can't erase history, but we can learn from it. "

In response to Walsh's promise to make Boston a national leader in the fight against racism, Peterson, in a statement last week, called on the mayor for not doing enough to address the systemic problem in a meaningful way.

"Across the country, communities are tackling the problem of systemic racism by tearing down statues and icons that humiliate blacks," he said. “These actions have led people to have a real racial dialogue. The state of Virginia is tearing down a Confederate statue this week in recognition that racism is transmitted through icons.

"We call on Mayor Walsh once again to rename Faneuil Hall because it represents racism," added Peterson. “It is an evil symbol that expresses the city's discrimination practices in so many dimensions. Humiliates blacks in Boston. So, Mayor Walsh, if you intend to lead black people in Boston, then shut up and listen to the sound of black pain. "