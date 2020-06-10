Academics #ShutDownSTEM Wednesday to focus on racism

Social networks as a whole take a lot of criticism for facilitating the creation of bubbles that intensify divisions. But in the past few weeks, there have been many bubbles on the subject of racial inequality. That includes a torrent of images and stories that have been shocking to some, but painfully surprising to others.

This extends far beyond the police arena: science is no exception to society's problems. Under the hashtag #BlackInTheIvoryBlack academics are sharing examples of obstacles and disrespect they had to face in their careers. Furthermore, the #BlackInSTEM The hashtag has been used to foster new connections with researchers and students in the STEM fields that intervene to present themselves.

Wednesday, it's everyone else's turn. Organized efforts under hashtags like #ShutDownSTEM#ShutDownAcademia and # Strike4BlackLives are asking academics to clean up their agendas and spend some time working on concrete steps to improve the science business. The website behind #ShutDownSTEM, for example, features specific suggestions for people in different roles, from students to department heads. So does a letter from a group of geoscientists shared with the hashtag #NoTimeForSilence.

Physics-led group Particles for Justice explains: “We are aware of the ways in which black students and academics, including two authors of this letter to the community, are expected to do the heavy lifting to advocate and support justice and representation in academia We know that this burden functions as an unfair and unevenly distributed barrier to your ability to prosper in academia. We call for a universal strike to give them a break, and because those of us with the highest privilege have the greatest responsibility to use that privilege to enact change. "

Outstanding scientific journals have also expressed their support. Nature magazine published an editorial on Tuesday and delayed the publication of documents that were reportedly released on Wednesday. In addition to outlining a plan to collect studies for a special issue on racism in academia, the editorial says:

Blacks, including researchers, are turning to social media to explain what that action should be like, drawing attention to decades of literature on the steps needed to make academia and science equitable. This outpouring is in part because black researchers have long been denied a place and a platform in established institutions and publications like this. We recognize that Nature is one of the white institutions that is responsible for bias in research and scholarship. The science enterprise has been, and continues to be, complicit in systemic racism, and must do more to correct these injustices and amplify marginalized voices.

Science magazine and Cell magazine published editorials on Monday. Science editor-in-chief H. Holden Thorp wrote:

The scientific company of EE. USA It is predominantly white, like the US institutions. USA To which the authors of Science are affiliated. Evidence of systemic racism in science permeates this nation. Why are there so few science authors from historically black colleges and universities? Why are scientific areas most frequently studied by people of color continually underfunded by the government? Why do students who are people of color have to remind society that they are almost never taught by someone who looks like them? Why hasn't the United States updated its ways of teaching science when data shows that people of color learn better with more inclusive methods? If there had been more diversity in science, would we have the painful legacy of the Tuskegee syphilis study and the shameful lack of recognition of Henrietta Lacks' contribution to science?

The editorial in Cell says:

We are the editors of a scientific journal, committed to publishing and disseminating exciting work in the biological sciences. We are 13 scientists. None of us is black. Underrepresentation of black scientists goes beyond our team, to our authors, reviewers, and advisory board. And we are not alone. It is easy to deflect blame, to point out that the journal is a reflection of the scientific establishment, to quote statistics. But it is this epidemic of denial of the integral role that each and every member of our society plays in supporting the status quo by not actively fighting against it, which has allowed overt and systemic racism to flourish, paralyzing lives and African American livelihoods, including black scientists.

One thing all these statements have in common is the recognition that the statements are not worth much in themselves. To last beyond this civic moment, they will have to continually translate into action in the absence of reminders of mass protests and trending hashtags.

