Aaron Carter returns together with Melanie Martin after a miscarriage

During a YouTube live stream, the singer of & # 39; I Want Candy & # 39; He talks about his on-off relationship with his ex-girlfriend, and about the loss of their first child together.

Aaron Carter is officially back with Melanie Martin. Just over a month after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend and apparently moving on with his new girlfriend Viktoria AlexeevaNick Carter's younger brother stated that he had once again given his on-off relationship another chance.

Speaking about their love story during a YouTube live stream on Monday, June 8, the "I Want Candy" singer noted that despite their messy breakup, "everyone deserves a second chance." Then she explained, "My heart never released [Melanie] and there was nothing I could do about it. And I became so miserable and lonely."

The "Dancing with the stars"The alum also claimed that although her breakup was caused by Melanie's missteps, he" was unwilling to give up on him. "On how they are currently doing, he assured fans that he is" happy "with her, especially because "she has taken full responsibility for what she has done."

Speaking of how they got back together, Melanie said, "I just showed up [at Aaron's house], no calls, no text messages, nothing. This is how you get it back." In addition, he discussed the measures he took to avoid future problems. "Now I have a different phone and I pray that no other problems occur," he said. "I feel like everyone has problems in their relationship."

However, it was not all good news. Aaron announced in April that Melanie was pregnant with their first child. During Monday's conversation, however, he revealed that they had lost their baby. "She suffered a miscarriage due to stressful conditions," he shared, before telling his girlfriend, "and what I said about you I am sorry and I love you. I did not mean it. I was angry." to you ".

Regarding his relationship with Viktoria, Aaron explained, "I moved forward fast, it was a rebound situation." He added: "Viktoria knew that he had just come out of a relationship with a woman who was pregnant with our son. I never stopped loving Mel." He added that he had been blocked by her on Instagram.

Aaron and Melanie had been dating for quite some time when she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in late March. She was detained after her heated argument at her California home became physical. He later claimed through a tweet that the incident took place after he broke up with her.

Weeks after his arrest, the couple returned to be with him sharing an Instagram Story video of them together. In the images shared in mid-April, they could be seen in a car before he showed an ad for a company called Spiritual Encounters. Days later, he announced that they were expecting a baby together.