A recently released video shows a Texas man pleaded "I can't breathe,quot; during the fatal arrest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Video and police documents released more than a year after the death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff's deputies used a stun gun four times despite their multiple cries of "I can't breathe,quot; after a chase for not being able to dim your headlights.

Javier Ambler gasped, told police he had congestive heart failure and begged "Save me,quot; before he was stunned for the fourth time and passed out, according to a report published by Austin American-Statesman and a local television station. .

Revelations about Ambler's death in 2019 raise questions about the practice of Williamson County Sheriff's Office agents to pursue drivers for misdemeanors: Ambler was pursued by police for failing to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic. approximates.

A local prosecutor says the circumstances are also troubling because the incident involving Ambler was being filmed for the A,amp;E Network "Live PD,quot; real-time police program.

