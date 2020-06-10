A close exchange involving Clyde Drexler could have taken an NBA title from Michael Jordan.

A year before Seattle SuperSonics faced the Bulls in the NBA Finals, they almost acquired a Hall of Fame member to join Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf.

Then-coach George Karl said this week that his team almost added Clyde Drexler in a mid-season box office deal and claimed he wanted the trade to take place before team president Wally Walker took over. foot. Instead, Drexler went to Houston and won a championship.

Seattle lost in the first round of that season, but perhaps it could have made a deeper run with Drexler's offensive support. The following year, when Michael Jordan beat the Sonics in a six-game Finals series, the team could also have used Drexler as a difference marker.

I love the comments from Sonics fans about our convo with Bob Whitsitt. Much surprise about the failed Kendall Gill for the Clyde Drexler deal. I wanted it! Wally was convinced of it. Clyde goes to Houston and wins the title. Do you think we would have won it with Clyde in 95? – George Karl (@ CoachKarl22) June 9, 2020

MORE: Michael Jordan laughs at Gary Payton in doc

Drexler averaged 20.5 points per game in the 1994-95 playoffs and 16.6 points per game in the 1995-96 postseason. Those were his 32 and 33 year seasons. He would have been a veteran leader for a Sonics team that is already packed with seasoned players.

Obviously, the Sonics may still have come up short in the 1995 playoffs and failed to retain Drexler or still lost to the Bulls in 1996.

Still, imagining how a Payton-Kemp-Drexler Big 3 would have fared against the Jordan-led Bulls is a fun exercise.