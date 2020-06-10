5-year-old Texas boy found safe less than an hour after issuing an amber alert – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TO UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled when Enrique Hernández, 5, was found safe in Beeville, about 40 kilometers north of Mathis, where he was last seen, according to several South Texas media outlets that attribute the information. Mathis Police Chief.

MATHIS, Texas () – Authorities issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night for a 5-year-old boy kidnapped in Mathis, about 35 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.

Enrique Lou Hernández was last seen in the 300 block of West Fulton Street in Mathis on Wednesday, May 13 at around 8:15 p.m.

Police are looking for Stephanie Olivarez, 22, as a suspect in the kidnapping.

Olivarez was last seen driving a 2002 red Dodge Neon with the Texas license plate number "LDR8421,quot;.

Enrique has brown hair and brown eyes. It weighs about 80 pounds and is 3'11 ".

Stephanie has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 223 pounds and is 5 & # 39; 6 ".