3M Sues Price Sellers Who Used Amazon To Sell Masks With 1,800% Increase

3M, which makes N95 filter masks that have been in high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is suing merchants who used Amazon to sell 3M and counterfeit masks for more than 18 times their standard price.

A group of third-party merchants on Amazon "operated an illegal scheme to advertise and sell counterfeit, damaged, deficient, or otherwise altered respirators,quot; to customers, 3M alleges in the complaint (PDF), filed in California federal court.

The company says 3M dramatically increased its production of N95 respirator masks, but kept its price between $ 0.63 and $ 3.40 per mask, depending on the model. However, the resellers in the lawsuit were allegedly selling a model that has a typical list price of $ 1.27 for an average of $ 23.21 per mask, more than 18 times more than the price of 3M.

Amazon has already removed the listings in question, 3M says in the lawsuit, but because of the way Amazon's third-party market works, "banned,quot; products and sellers reappear all the time. This case is likely to be no different, 3M states, writing that the defendants have a history of launching "multiple front-line entities to perpetuate their illegal activities,quot; and adding that the defendants will likely continue to do so "until this court order them. "

3M seeks financial sanctions against resellers, but says any monetary award it receives "will be donated to COVID-19's charitable relief efforts."

The company has filed more than a dozen similar lawsuits in recent months, The Wall Street Journal notes. "Lawsuits are a tool in our toolkit to pursue this type of activity," Kevin Rhodes, 3M deputy general counsel, told the WSJ.

The rise in the prices of critical protective equipment became widespread on US online platforms. USA In February and March, as the spread of the new coronavirus caused a massive increase in demand. Suppliers couldn't keep up, so prices jumped for products like disposable gloves, masks, and hand sanitizers.

eBay completely banned lists of masks, hand sanitizers, and sanitizing wipes in early March amid a skyrocketing price hike and possible fraud. Amazon did not do the same, but instead resorted to algorithmic detection and consumer complaints to remove problem lists.

In late March, more than 30 state attorneys general asked online retailers, including Amazon, to take stronger and more proactive action against merchants who raise prices. "Rather than playing whack-a-mole to stop the price increase after it has already happened," the attorneys general wrote, "online retail platforms should prevent excessive prices from increasing in the first place by creating and enforcing sound policies. "