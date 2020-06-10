& # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; star, Lala Kent, talks about 50 Cent Beef during reunion show

Tuesday night was Bravo's Vanderpump Rules virtual reunion show, and star Lala Kent addressed her highly publicized beef with rapper 50 Cent, explaining why the drama didn't air on the show. .

"There was a very public fight between me and a pretty famous rapper, and it got really bad. I felt like James and I had moved so much beyond doing a little shit on each other that when I saw it was like a knife in my heart, "he explained.

Lala continued, "Everything is fine now. Me and Randall and this rapper, we just don't talk about each other."

Viewers wanted to know why they couldn't see any of that on the show.

"Well number one, when all of this happened, we weren't filming. I think it would have been much more difficult if it happened during filming. But there were also a lot of legal things that were happening," he explained.

Famous 50 called his fiance, Randall Emmett, who owed him $ 1 million at the time. 50 leaked tweets where Emmett referred to him as "Fofty,quot;, and they even called Lala "hoe,quot;.