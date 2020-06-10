& # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; star, Lala Kent, talks about 50 Cent Beef during reunion show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Tuesday night was Bravo's Vanderpump Rules virtual reunion show, and star Lala Kent addressed her highly publicized beef with rapper 50 Cent, explaining why the drama didn't air on the show. .

"There was a very public fight between me and a pretty famous rapper, and it got really bad. I felt like James and I had moved so much beyond doing a little shit on each other that when I saw it was like a knife in my heart, "he explained.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR