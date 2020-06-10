& # 39; The Breakfast Club & # 39; dragged over the next episode of Russell Simmons

WENN / FayesVision

Accessing her Twitter account, Sil Lai Abrams, one of the accusers of the CEO of Rush Communications, criticizes the radio program and accuses them of being "deaf".

"The Breakfast Club" landed in hot water in an upcoming episode with Russell Simmons, who was involved in rape and sexual misconduct scandals. Not much later DJ envy He took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, June 9 to promote the episode, one of Russell's accusers criticized the radio show.

"@unclerush on @breakfastclubam in the morning …," wrote DJ Envy alongside a poster for the episode on Wednesday June 10. As for his Twitter account, Sil Lai Abrams criticized the program and accused them of being "deaf".

"Why? Why are you carrying water for this man? Why now? Why are you so deaf?" Abrams wrote in the blue bird app. "You are all complicit in ensuring that black women's right to bodily autonomy continues to be denied. You are also apologetic rapists."

Some other fans also criticized the show when a user tweeted. "Charlamagne Tha God] has been trash for a long time. It has given him many reasons for people to stop listening. Many of those reasons revolve around the way he speaks to and treats black women. And I keep wondering what it will take for people to take a stand and turn it off. "One person wrote in disbelief:" Is the Breakfast Club crack? Are they serious now?

"The Breakfast Club cares about nothing more than their numbers and it's a dangerous game they play. What goes up can always go down, but I'm going astray!" another tweet read. "The breakfast club with Russell Simmons is disgusting," added another fan, as one person echoed the sentiment, "It is going to be a disaster … not that The Breakfast Club is not a constant disaster."